× Mequon man cited for failing to stop at stop sign after crash that killed Cedarburg man

CEDARBURG — A Mequon man was cited after a Cedarburg man, 56, who died after a crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Wednesday, July 3.

Adam Gertz, 19, received a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign, causing death.

A court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 8.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Granville Road and Washington Avenue. Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the 19-year-old man was headed north on Granville when he failed to stop for the stop sign at Washinton Avenue. His vehicle struck a vehicle being driven by Glenn Lewis. Lewis’ vehicle then struck Wier Financial, a nearby business.

David Lewis, Glenn’s brother, said he was headed to the YMCA to work out at the time of the crash.

Good Samaritans jumped into action — one holding Glenn Lewis’ hand before Flight for Life arrived.

The next day, sheriff’s officials announced Lewis died as a result of his injuries.