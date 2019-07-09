Multiple departments called out to to fully engulfed barn fire in Sheboygan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- Multiple departments were called out to a barn fire in the Town of Greenbush in Sheboygan County Tuesday afternoon, July 9.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Barrett Road near County Highway C in the northwestern part of Sheboygan County.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No one was hurt.

The following departments responded: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Greenbush, Saint Cloud, Mount Calvary, Elkhart Lake, Plymouth, Calumet, Cascade, Saint Anna, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Johnsonville, New Holstein, Waldo, Kohler, Ada, Eden, Beechwood, Random Lake, Town of Sheboygan, Howards Grove, Adell, Orange Cross Ambulance, Fond Du Lac County RIT, Glenbeulah First Responders.​