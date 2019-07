× Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed near 91st and Brown Deer in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed near 91st Street and Brown Deer Road Tuesday morning, July 9. It happened shortly before 9 a.m.

The medical examiner says the victim as an adult male. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.