KENOSHA — Kenosha police on Tuesday, July 9 asked for help identifying and locating a man who robbed a bank on Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before noon at Educators Credit Union on Green Bay Road near 45th Street.

Police described the man as black, in his 20s, with facial hair and long hair styled in braids.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Kenosha police, or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.