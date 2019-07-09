Recognize them? Milwaukee police seek help to ID men wanted for robbery, carjacking

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help identifying two men wanted for a robbery (carjacking) that occurred near Holton and Garfield on Tuesday morning, July 9. Officials said the crime happened just after 8:30 a.m.

Police described the first man as black, between the ages of 19 and 20, standing 5’7″ tall, and weighing roughly 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt with black sleeves and a hood — and green sweatpants with a red vertical stripe going down the leg. He was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.

PHOTO GALLERY

The second man was described as black, in his late 30s, standing 5’7″ tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants.

The vehicle taken was a black 2005 Hyundai Elantra with Wisconsin license plate number AFB-6965.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.