Serious crash shuts down intersection of Silver Spring and Lilly in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS — There has been a serious motor vehicle crash on Silver Spring Drive between Lilly Road and Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls. Flight for Life was dispatched to the scene.
Officials said in a tweet that the stretch of road will be closed for several hours while they investigate the crash.
It is suggested that Lisbon Road is a good alternate route for commuters who need to pass through the area.
This is a developing story.
43.119038 -88.085268