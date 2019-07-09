Serious crash shuts down intersection of Silver Spring and Lilly in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — There has been a serious motor vehicle crash on Silver Spring Drive between Lilly Road and Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls. Flight for Life was dispatched to the scene.

Officials said in a tweet that the stretch of road will be closed for several hours while they investigate the crash.

It is suggested that Lisbon Road is a good alternate route for commuters who need to pass through the area.

This is a developing story.

