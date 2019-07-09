Suspect passes gas so loudly law enforcement is able to locate his hiding place

LIBERTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in the Northland relied on some basic senses over the weekend to help them track down an alleged criminal.

A spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of the search and added that while officials were searching, the person passed gas. Loudly. So loudly, in fact, the sound gave up the suspect’s hiding spot.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the sheriff’s department added.

According to the sheriff’s department, the individual was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.