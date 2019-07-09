Trial resumes for Jordan Fricke, accused in Officer Matthew Rittner’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The trial resumes Tuesday, July 9 against the man accused in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner. This, after 15 jurors were selected late Monday, July 8.

Jordan Fricke, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Rittner in February while police were executing a drugs and firearms search warrant near 12th and Manitoba.

Over the course of Fricke's trial, the prosecution could call 200 possible witnesses to testify.

After a full day of answering questions on Monday, a pool of 60 potential jurors in Fricke's trial had to be narrowed down to 15.

Fricke was charged with first degree intentional homicide, as well as three other felonies in the fatal shooting of Officer Rittner.

On Feb. 6, members of the Milwaukee Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit were executing a warrant outside Fricke's home near 12th and Manitoba. Prosecutors argued officers announced their presence several times before Rittner was then tasked with breaking down the door.

Prosecutors said Fricke shot through a hole in the door -- striking Rittner in the chest. The criminal complaint said Fricke told investigators after his arrest that he did not think it was actually the police trying to get inside.

Rittner was a 17-year veteran of the force and a Marine. He was the third MPD officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year.

Despite the extensive news coverage of this incident, the judge denied the defense's request in June to sequester the jury.