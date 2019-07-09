× Woman arrested for 2nd OWI, child neglect after crash on I-43 at National Avenue

MILWAUKEE — A woman, 31, was arrested for OWI, second offense, with minor passengers under the age of 16 and child neglect after a crash on I-43 at National Avenue Tuesday morning, July 9.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on I-43 southbound.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was found resting on the right barrier wall, with airbags deployed. At the scene, sheriff’s officials said the driver exhibited multiple signs of impairment and refused to perform field sobriety tests.

Two children were found in the vehicle, and neither of them were wearing seat belts.

The driver and both children were taken to the hospital, where one child was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.