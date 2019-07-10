LIVE: A ticker tape parade and ceremony in NYC to honor the team’s World Cup Victory

2 taken to the hospital, 1 by Flight for Life following crash involving motorcycle

Posted 7:59 am, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, July 10, 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS — Two people were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning, July 9 following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened around 8:11 a.m. on County Trunk Highway VV.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash consisted of a motorcycle and an automobile.  Neither the motorcycle or the automobile had passengers.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported via Flight for Life while the driver of the automobile was transported via ambulance to local a hospital.

Both drivers are expected to survive.

