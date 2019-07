Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A piece of construction equipment caught fire near Highway 164 and Cleveland in Waukesha Wednesday evening, July 10.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire started in the engine compartment of the drum roller type vehicle and moved into the cab.

No one was hurt.

A site manager indicated it was an older piece of equipment they recently purchased at auction.

The official cause of the fire was under investigation.