Dodge County sheriff seeks help locating Huber inmate Nicolle Semrau

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Huber inmate named Nicolle Semrau.

Semrau has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. Her last known address is on N. Main Street in Reeseville, Wisconsin. She has been known to frequently travel in a white, 2010 Nissan Altima.

Semrau was serving a one year sentence with Huber and child care privileges at the Dodge County Jail for resisting/ obstructing an officer and operate a motor vehicle while revoked when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved appointment.

The sheriff’s office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Nicolle Semrau.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Semrau, please do not make contact with her. Officials ask that you contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.