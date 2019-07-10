‘Excited to be here:’ LULAC’s 90th annual convention expected to draw 20K+ to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The oldest and largest United States Hispanic advocacy organization kicked off its 90th annual convention in Milwaukee Wednesday, July 10.

Local and national leaders with the League of United Latin American Citizens took the stage Wednesday night at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 13 years after the last time the convention was held in Milwaukee. It was expected to bring more than 20,000 people to the Brew City.

“We are over-elated. We are excited to be here in Milwaukee and Wisconsin,” said Sindy Benavides, LULAC CEO.

“We have members here from Puerto Rico, all the way from California, and even Alaska,” said Darryl Morin, LULAC state board member.

Hundreds of members were met with a warm welcome from local and national leaders, including Jill Biden, Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

“I will continue to make sure Wisconsin is an inclusive place — embracing diversity — putting all people first,” said Governor Evers.

The convention was aimed at bringing thousands of Latino leaders together to address important issues.

“The bread and butter issues like the economy, jobs, health care access, education, immigration, technology, the environment,” said Benavides.

Some of those issues were discussed on Wednesday evening, with the celebration also focused on inspiring guests near and far.

“At the heart of it, it’s about human dignity and defending that human dignity,” said Morin.

Most of the workshops and events during the convention are free and open to the public.

