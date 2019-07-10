LIVE: A ticker tape parade and ceremony in NYC to honor the team’s World Cup Victory

Local public school gets one of the first earthquake warning systems on the west coast

Posted 9:42 am, July 10, 2019, by

The first public school on the West Coast gets its own dedicated earthquake early warning system in classrooms!

Eagle Rock High School in Los Angeles is one of the first to get an earthquake early warning system hardwired into classrooms. Now, up to a minute before shaking starts teachers and students will get a heads up!

A specialized receiver gets the alerts which are then pushed out automatically to the public address system. We spoke to Josh Bashium the founder of Early Warning Labs.  His company creates hardware and software that interprets data from the USGS's network of sensors located up and down the West Coast.

Coming soon, Early Warning Labs will release an app to the public! The app will deliver the same high quality, localized earthquake alerts to mobile phones.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.