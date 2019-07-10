Meijer offering 15 percent off back-to-school supplies for teachers

MILWAUKEE — Meijer is offering teachers a 15 percent discount as they prepare to head back to school.

Teachers are eligible for 15 percent off through September 28 on school related items like crayons, glue, planners and even backpacks.

According to a news release from Meijer, teachers who present a current school ID at the customer service desk will receive a coupon. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in store and restrictions apply. Teachers can obtain a new coupon any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season.

