Milwaukee Admirals set 2019-20 schedule

MILWAUKEE — Led by second-year head coach Karl Taylor, the Milwaukee Admirals will kick off their 2019-20 schedule on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm in Des Moines against the Iowa Wild. The team will begin the home portion of their slate the following Saturday by hosting the Laval Rocket at 6 pm at Panther Arena, their fourth season at the historic facility.

Milwaukee will play a 76-game unbalanced schedule that will conclude just over six months after it starts by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, April 11.

Feast your eyes upon the 2019-20 schedule! 👀 To see the entire season, click here → https://t.co/a68eUFeoYW pic.twitter.com/zxnJwN2Fpz — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) July 10, 2019

Highlighting the home portion of the schedule for the Ads this season are 23 games on Friday, Saturday or Sundays. However, the most popular day for home games this season will be Wednesday as the Ads will play 13 games on hump day, including all four in the month of February. Both of the team’s School Games, which feature approximately 8,000 school age kids, with a 10:30 am start will be on Wednesday: November 6 and March 11.

The Admirals will battle three teams this season that they have never played before beginning with Laval (Montreal Canadiens) on opening night. They will host the Belleville Senators, affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, on January 21 and welcome the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche) for games on October 18 and 19.

March is the busiest month of the season for the Admirals with 14 games, while November comes in second with 13. December, January and February will all feature 12 contests, while October has nine and April just four. The team’s longest homestand of the campaign will be five games from October 25 through November 6, and the lengthiest road trip will also be five games and take the team from Colorado to Texas February 29 through March 8.

The puck drops at 7 pm on all Tuesday, Wednesday evenings, and Friday home games, while all Saturday games will begin at 6 pm. The team’s lone Sunday game, March 22, will be at 3 pm.

