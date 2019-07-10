CHARLOTTE, NC - JUNE 10: The Airbus jet that pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed on the Hudson River is pulled along Yorkmont Road as it makes its way to the Carolinas Aviation Museum June 10, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. An official unveiling of the plane, which will be on display at the Carolinas Avaiation Museum, will take place on Saturday, June 11. (Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ plane going into storage until 2022
CHARLOTTE, NC - JUNE 10: The Airbus jet that pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed on the Hudson River is pulled along Yorkmont Road as it makes its way to the Carolinas Aviation Museum June 10, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. An official unveiling of the plane, which will be on display at the Carolinas Avaiation Museum, will take place on Saturday, June 11. (Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The passenger jet that survived a bird strike and crash landing in the Hudson River in New York 10 years ago is going into storage while the museum where it’s currently displayed seeks a new home.
The Charlotte Observer reports the Carolinas Aviation Museum holds the ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ plane in a 40,000-square-foot hangar at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, but the museum is closing temporarily, starting Sunday.
Jessica Mallicote is the museum’s vice president of advancement and marketing. She says the hangar will be occupied by manufacturing tech company Honeywell, which announced its move to Charlotte in November. Mallicote said the museum will work with the city and the airport to find a new space.
The airplane will be stored at the airport until the museum reopens in 2022.