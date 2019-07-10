Missing Tennessee children could travel through Wisconsin en route to Minnesota

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide endangered child alert on behalf of threee children missing since Tuesday, July 9.

According to the TBI, the children and their parents may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV — and could travel through Wisconsin en route to Minnesota.

The TBI said the children’s parents do not have custody.

The children were identified as Analia Essex, 6, Abigail Christian, 2, and Michale Christian, 1.

The parents, Amanda Essex, 25, and Michale Christian, 48, are wanted for custodial interference.

The children and their parents were last seen Tuesday in Van Buren County.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Find, or the Maury County Sheriff’s Office.