Police: 4 shot, wounded in 3 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, July 9. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 16th and Center.

Police say a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee were shot while inside of their vehicle. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 23rd and Auer.

Police say a 25-year-old man from Milwaukee was at Moody park when he was shot by a known suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the known suspect.

The third shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 83rd and Glen Avenue.

According to police, a 25-year-old man from Milwaukee was shot during an altercation with the known suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of this injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the known suspect.