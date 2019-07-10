Police: Driver said he fell asleep before crashing into Moose Lodge in Saukville

SAUKVILLE — A driver was arrested for operating after revocation after crashing into the Moose Lodge in Saukville on Green Bay Avenue near Clay Street.

FOX6 News reached out to Saukville police on Wednesday, July 10 after a viewer shared photos of the crash scene with FOX6.

Police said the crash involved a single vehicle, and there were no injuries.

The crash report indicated the driver — a man, 18, indicated he fell asleep, police said. Again, he was arrested for operating after revocation.

The investigation was ongoing.