Police hope surveillance footage helps catch men responsible for carjacking at Citgo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police were hopeful surveillance footage might help lead to the arrest of the men responsible for a carjacking at a gas station near Holton and North.

The video showed a man making his way into the gas station on Tuesday morning, July 9. It showed him on the phone, walking around inside the store.

A few seconds later, another man was seen wearing green pants and a Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Roughly around the same time they arrived, so did a black Hyundai Elantra -- rolling through the lot and parking at a pump.

Shortly after the vehicle arrived, the two men left the store and headed in the direction of the Elantra.

The video showed the first man walked up to the passenger side of the parked vehicle and got inside. Seconds later, a man police said was pumping gas ran off. His carjacked vehicle was seen rolling off the lot.

"This is a big deal for me," said Sanjeev Sharma, Citgo employee.

Sharma was working at the gas station when the carjacking unfolded. He ran outside during the crime.

"A lot of scary here now. I feel scary sometimes, you know?" said Sharma.

Sharma said the owner of the vehicle stopped in the store.

"He said someone robbed his car from his nephew. Then I thought, 'Something is wrong.' Then police came," said Sharma.

Police were looking for two men connected the carjacking.

"I feel like this is not good. This is not good for this area. This is a nice area. This is a peaceful area sometimes," said Sharma.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

If you recognize the men pictured below, Milwaukee police asked that you please give them a call.

Citgo gas station carjacking on Holton Street