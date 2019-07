× Police: Lifeguard pulled 3-year-old boy from public pool in Elm Grove

ELM GROVE — A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from the public swimming pool in Elm Grove Wednesday, July 10.

Police said the boy went under water at the Village of Elm Grove Swimming Pool on Juneau Boulevard¬† — and he was pulled out by a lifeguard. He was taken to Children’s Hospital.

His condition wasn’t immediately known.