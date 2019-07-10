Police: Man drives car into California canal

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. — Think you had a rough day?

On Facebook, CHP posted pictures of a driver who was unfamiliar with the area and driving “way too fast” before reportedly driving his car into a canal in Buttonwillow on Monday.

CHP officials say the car was found in an orchard into the Main Drain Canal near Highway 46 and Main Drain Road near the town of Lost Hills.

Luckily he walked away with some assistance from Kern County Fire Department, according to officials.