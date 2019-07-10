Remembrance ceremony: Wednesday marks 1 year since deadly gas explosion in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE — On Wednesday, July 10 the City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company will host an event in remembrance of the natural gas explosion and fire that took the life of Fire Captain Cory Barr and damaged several properties in downtown Sun Prairie one year ago.

A construction crew struck a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie on July 10, 2018, resulting in the explosion. A subcontractor installing fiber communication lines struck a gas main and the gas ignited about 40 minutes later.

The explosion killed Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr and injured 11 other people, including five other firefighters and a police officer. It also destroyed a home and six businesses, including a bar that Barr and his wife owned called the Barr House

The blast happened after police got a call at 6:30 p.m. that construction workers working on a downtown street had punctured a We Energies natural gas line. Police and firefighters arrived to investigate and were evacuating the area when the gas exploded shortly after 7 p.m. The blast ignited four-story high flames that burned long into the night and belched a smoke plume visible for miles.

All community members are invited to attend the one year anniversary event. This will be an opportunity to acknowledge the various organizations whose efforts kept the community safe and assisted in the aftermath and recovery.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Bristol Street at Main Street, Bristol Street at Cliff Street and Columbus Street at Angell Street will be closed. Streets will re-open by 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine. Public parking is available throughout downtown Sun Prairie in the various downtown lots.