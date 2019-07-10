Step back in time into the world of a news strike with ‘Newsies’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Step back in time -- into a world of a news strike. "Newsies" director Zach Ziegler with the DSHA Community Theatre Works and student performer, Ellen Fricker, join FOX6 WakeUp with more about the upcoming musical. Actors young and old come together to bring the audience into the world of the 1899 news strike.

Newsies Showtimes

Friday, July 12, 2019 | 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13, 2019 | 1 p.m. & 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 | 1 p.m. & 6 p.m. DSHA's Community Theatre Works program (CTW) is an intensive, four-week summer rehearsal process that combines the talents of DSHA students and alumnae, middle school students, and community members. Students work in tandem with local talent in a caring theatre environment that fosters mentoring, teaching, learning, and growing to produce a summer musical.