The Hop will transform into ‘Le Hop’ for Bastille Days

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s streetcar is “French-ifying” it up for Bastille Days. During the weekend festival, which runs from July 11-14, The Hop will transform into “Le Hop.”

With the route running directly through the festival, Le Hop will have special themed performances at the stations and on board the vehicles.

Performance schedules are as follows:

Date: Thursday, July 11

Time: 3-4 p.m.

3:00-3:15 p.m. – BMAC performance at Historic Third Ward EB platform

3:19-3:44 p.m. – BMAC performance on board Le Hop

3:20-3:30 p.m. – Gypsy Geoff performance at Historic Third Ward EB platform

3:34-3:59 p.m. – Gypsy Geoff performance on board Le Hop

Date: Friday, July 12

Time: 8:30-9:15 p.m.

8:30-8:49 p.m. – The Fire Guy performance at Historic Third Ward EB platform

8:49-8:54 p.m. – The Fire Guy rides to Cathedral Square

8:54-9:15 p.m. – The Fire Guy performance at Bastille Days near Cathedral Square platform

You can take Le Hop directly to the Cathedral Square stop, located right in the center of Bastille Days and adjacent to the festival’s iconic 43-foot tall Eiffel Tower replica. Rides are free courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Enjoy “le ride!”