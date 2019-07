MILWAUKEE — Five people are displaced following a house fire early Thursday morning, July 11 in Milwaukee. The call came in around 3:25 a.m.

The fire broke out on the second story of a home near 36th and Thurston.

Two people were inside the home when the fire broke out. They were able to exit safely. Five people are displaced as a result of the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.