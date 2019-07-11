Amazon set to make big announcement that will impact its workforce across the country

Posted 7:52 am, July 11, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Amazon is set to make a big announcement Thursday, July 11 that will impact its workforce across the country. Ardine Williams, VP of People Operations, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.