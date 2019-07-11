× Caught on camera: Brookfield police seek help to ID theft suspects

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons suspected of stealing from the Burlington store on W. Capitol Drive on Thursday morning, July 11.

Officials released photos of the two suspects. Officials say they stole approximately $380 worth of merchandise from the Burlington store around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

If you have information that could help identify these suspects, you are urged to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.