Golden retriever dies in locked vehicle at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police are investigating after a dog was found dead inside a locked car at Lambeau Field.

According to WLUK, the golden retriever was found unresponsive in the car that was not running, with the windows rolled up, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11.

The reports says the dog was taken to an animal hospital where it was pronounced dead. Police say veterinarians tried to check the dog’s core temperature but it was higher than the thermometer could read.

Authorities are recommending a felony charge of mistreating an animal resulting in death against the 55-year-old Lawrence woman.