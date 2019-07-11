× It’s now official: Milwaukee Bucks re-sign free agent All-Star Khris Middleton

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Thursday, July 11 they have re-signed free agent All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

A news release from the Bucks says Middleton, 27, averaged 18.3 points and career-highs in both rebounds (6.0) and assists (4.3) per game last season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. He shot 44.1% from the field and 37.8% from three, appearing and starting in 77 contests for the Bucks as they won an NBA-high 60 games.

Middleton also started all 15 of Milwaukee’s playoff games during its run to the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from three.

Originally acquired by the Bucks in a trade with the Detroit Pistons in July of 2013 following his rookie season, Middleton has averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game in six seasons with Milwaukee. He currently ranks third on the Bucks’ all-time list for 3-pointers made with 742.