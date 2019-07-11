Ja Rule facing lawsuit over failed Fyre Festival

MILWAUKEE -- Ja Rule is facing a lawsuit over the failed Fyre Fest -- and Forbes names the highest paid celebrity. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

