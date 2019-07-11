× Jordan Fricke, suspect in MPD Officer Matthew Rittner’s homicide, to testify in court

MILWAUKEE — The prosecution rested its case in the jury trial against Jordan Fricke on Thursday, July 11. He’s charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner. The defense will call its witnesses Friday morning, and Fricke plans to testify.

While he is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Rittner, Fricke is also charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place.

A detective on the stand said in early February, Fricke equipped a police confidential informant with a hidden camera, then instructed him to buy marijuana from Jordan Fricke.

The confidential information bought $20 and $40 worth of marijuana on two separate occasions from Fricke at Fricke’s home.

During the $40-deal, the video also recorded Fricke talking about attending a gun show with another man and that the other man had purchased several firearms.

Officers testified that the C.I. said Fricke and the other man then sold a gun to a felon. That was the basis for the search warrant that Rittner and other officers were executing at Fricke’s home on Feb. 6, but when they were inside, they didn’t find much.

Rittner was a 17-year veteran of the force and a Marine. He was the third MPD officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year.

Despite the extensive news coverage of this incident, the judge denied the defense’s request in June to sequester the jury.