Police ID man who died after falling 30+ feet at Amazon construction site in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department has released the identity of the construction worker who was killed after driving a four-wheeler out a window at the Amazon construction site in Oak Creek on Wednesday, July 10 — near 13th Street and Ryan Road. He is 24-year-old Zachary Dassow of Kansasville.

The 911 call came in just after 10 a.m.

Oak Creek Police Chief Steven Anderson said the worker was on a four-wheeler, moving equipment on an upper level, when he somehow drove out of an open window — falling about 30 to 40 feet.

The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital and pronounced dead.

OSHA opened an investigation into the victim’s employer, Lewis Construction Inc.

The Schofield-based Lewis Construction offered the following statement on the incident:

“Earlier today a member of our team was in a tragic accident at the Amazon construction site in Oak Creek. We are devastated to learn that this incident has resulted in the passing of this team member. We have been working at this site for months and have numerous safety procedures in place for the construction of this facility. The safety of our workers is paramount to our operation and we are proactively working with investigators to better understand how this accident occurred. We thank the first responders from the Oak Creek Fire and Police Departments and the medical professionals from Froedtert Hospital for their amazing work in this situation. Due to the nature of this investigation and out of respect to the loved ones of the team member we lost, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Chief Anderson said because the worker was riding a four-wheeler, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was also investigating.