Reserve your spot now: Whitnall Park to host Family Camp Out Nights in July, August

Posted 4:04 pm, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, July 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A new Milwaukee County Parks event this month will give families the chance to spend a night camping in a park.

Family Camp Out nights, next to Whitnall Beer Garden, will be held on July 26, July 27, August 9, or August 10, and up to 75 camping spaces are available each night.

The Camp Out costs $25 for adults per night and $15 for children per night. Up to 6 people can share one site and each group will get a 20 x 30 space, souvenir pint glasses, and beverage tickets for the beer garden (includes soft drinks). Two ADA accessible camp sites will also be available.

Campers can bring a gas or charcoal grill and will have access to a community campfire for making s’mores or campfire stories. Camping will happen rain or shine and Milwaukee County Parks rangers will be on-site the entire night.

Camping spots can be reserved at http://bit.ly/whcamppark. For more info and any questions, email catering@milwaukeecountywi.gov or call us at 414-257-5616.

