Shavonne Owens inspiring weight loss story, talks about new business in Wisconsin

Posted 9:27 am, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, July 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Shavonne Owens, also known as the "Konfident Miss Bling," joins FOX6 WakeUp after an incredible weight loss experience. She's also debuting a new clothing line, The Bling Kandi Kids Kollection at Little Me Kidz Boutique.

