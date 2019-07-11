Tired of swiping right for love? Expert explains how you can fix dating app fatigue

MILWAUKEE -- Millions of people turn to dating apps to find love. Local professional matchmaker, Camille Kostin, joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain why some people could experience swipe fatigue.

