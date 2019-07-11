‘Unique setting:’ Bastille Days returns to downtown Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park

MILWAUKEE -- Cathedral Square has transformed into a mini French paradise. Brian Kramp is getting ready for the start of Bastille Days.

About Bastille Days (website)

Bastille Days is located in Downtown Milwaukee and centered around Cathedral Square Park, providing a unique setting that both residents and visitors of East Town, always find charming.

The event is known for the impromptu street performers, roaming minstrels, and a variety of interactive and musical entertainment. Bastille Days also boasts a wide variety of some of the best restaurant vendors in Milwaukee!

For the safety of everyone, including your dogs, we ask that you please leave your pets at home.