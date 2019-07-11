× Wheelin’ in Westlawn: Free bike tune-ups offered July 12, Aug. 9

MILWAUKEE — All bicyclists are invited to take advantage of free bicycle tune-ups during Get Wheelin’ in Westlawn in July and August.

A news release from the office of Milwaukee Alderman Cavalier Johnson says these tune-ups will take place on July 12 and August 9 at the Westlawn Gardens playground pavilion, located at N. 62nd St. and W. Custer Ave. from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The free services provided at Wheelin’ in Westlawn include fixing flat tires, putting air in bike tires, applying oil to the bike chain, and performing minor adjustments. Get Wheelin’ in Westlawn is offered by the Westlawn Partnership for a Healthier Environment.

Alderman Johnson issued the following statement in the news release:

“Riding your bike is a great way to exercise, reduces air pollution while saving you gas money, and it’s just plain fun!”