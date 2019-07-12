× ‘Age gaps are hot!’ Music teacher allegedly sent nude photo to undercover cop minutes before arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A Tulsa-area music teacher faces multiple charges after chatting on social media with a person he believed to be a young girl .

On Wednesday morning, authorities arrested 35-year-old Dr. Carl Spaeth on two counts of indecent exposure, engaging in sexual communication with a minor, soliciting a minor to perform lewd acts, lewd proposal to a minor, and attempting to damage/destroy per the Computer Crimes Act.

Investigators allege that Spaeth used social media to talk with a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl. The person was actually an undercover officer, according to KFOR.

According to police, Spaeth asked the decoy’s age and told the fictitious 14-year-old girl, “haha cool. But I’m 35 sooo that’s a bit different. Age gaps are hot!”

Court documents allege that Spaeth told the girl to call him ‘daddy’ and sent nude photos of himself.

Spaeth also asked the undercover investigator if she was a virgin and asked about specific sex acts. Investigators say he went as far as sending the decoy his address so they could meet to have sex.

Officials say Spaeth sent the undercover cop a photo of his genitals just minutes before his arrest.

Dr. Spaeth taught Saxophone and Jazz Studies at the University of Tulsa as an adjunct faculty member as well as Music Theory and Saxophone at Oklahoma State University.

OSU Greenwood School of Music says Spaeth is not currently employed with them.

The University of Tulsa sent the following statement:

Mr. Spaeth previously taught as a part-time adjunct instructor at The University of Tulsa. He is not currently teaching any courses at the university, and he will not teach any courses in the fall or participate in any other university activities. We are not aware of any allegations or investigation related to The University of Tulsa or our students. TU places the highest priority on the well-being of our students, employees and campus visitors. We cannot discuss specifics of our internal human resources, but university officials take every step to ensure TU maintains a safe and healthy campus at all times.

Spaeth’s bond was set at $50,000 cash.