Amazon extends celebration: A look at the hottest deals for Prime Day

Posted 9:10 am, July 12, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's like Black Friday for Amazon shoppers! Prime Day is next week -- and this year Amazon has extended the celebration to a full two days. Julie Law from a fulfillment center in New York joins FOX6 WakeUp with a sneak peek of the hottest deals.

