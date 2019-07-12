Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the construction that could impact your commute.

76th Street Bridge Rehabilitation

MONDAY, JULY 15

Closure:

• The I-894 westbound exit ramp to 76th Street will close long-term Monday morning, July 15, at 5:30 am. It will reopen on August 1st , the closure is for new traffic signal upgrades and concrete island reconstruction.

Detours:

→ Motorists are encouraged to use the I-43/894 WB exit to Forest Home, south to Layton Avenue, east to 76th Street

→ Motorists are encouraged to use the I-43/894 WB exit to 60th Street, south to Layton Avenue, west to 76th Street

*Center Street Bridge Project

The new Center Street Bridge Project is a new project that starts Monday July 15, 2019. This reason for this project is to fix a bridge girder that was damaged by a vehicle hit.

MONDAY, JULY 15

Closure:

• Lane closures in both directions on Center Street over I-41/45 will be in place until late August.

Ryan will discuss upcoming full freeway closures associated with this project on next weeks segment.

* denotes new project

I-894 High Friction Surface Treatment

• Motorists can expect overnight lane closures on I-894 (WB/NB) from 84th Street to the Hale Interchange throughout the week

• Motorists can expect overnight lane closures on I-894 (EB/SB) from Lincoln Avenue to the Hale Interchange throughout the week

SATURDAY, JULY 13 -SUNDAY JULY 14

Closure:

• The Hale Interchange WN System Ramp will have overnight closures from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for pavement markings. (Closure times on Sunday are from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Detour:

→ Motorists are encouraged to use Layton Avenue, WIS 100, Oklahoma Avenue, and I-894 (NB) to get around the closure.

Closure:

• The Hale Interchange EW System Ramp will have overnight closures from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for pavement markings.

(Closure times on Sunday are from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Detour:

→ Motorists are encouraged to use National Avenue, I-894 (SB), and I-43 SB to get around the closure.

TUESDAY- THURSDAY JULY 16- 18

Closure:

• The Hale Interchange WE System Ramp will have overnight closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour:

→ Motorists are encouraged to use I-43 (NB), Layton Avenue, 60th Street, and I-894 (EB) to get around the closure.