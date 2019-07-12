Diane Keaton hasn’t had a date in 35 years

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient Diane Keaton arrives at American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner)

NEW YORK — This feels like a job for Tinder.

Actress Diane Keaton, 73, says she hasn’t had a date in 35 years.

When InStyle magazine recently asked the “Annie Hall” star whether men ask her out, her response was to laughingly say, “Never. All right?”

“Let’s just get that straight. That one’s important,” Keaton said. “I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates.”

Keaton has never married despite being famously romantically linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Woody Allen, Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino.

But in recent years Keaton said she’s only had men as friends.

“I have a lot of male friends,” she said. “I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah.”

Keaton jokes about her love of men often on her appearances on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, but told the publication that was all in good fun.

“What am I doing? I’m just being a jerk,” Keaton said of being on the show. “Better still was Jimmy Kimmel. That’s the fun one. He’ll let me do that to him. You can do whatever you want. ‘This is how I’m going to kiss you. I’m going to teach you a lesson.’ So much fun.”

