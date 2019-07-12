× Eric Smiley sentenced to 32 years in prison for role in fatal shooting of Milwaukee housing inspector

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Eric Smiley on Friday, July 12 to 32 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision for his role in the fatal shooting of City of Milwaukee housing inspector Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz.

Smiley entered guilty pleads in April to one count of felony murder and one count of armed robbery, as party to a crime — admitting he was part of a carjacking crew who fatally shot Zyszkiewicz while he was working as a housing inspector — on the job near 22nd and Cherry in March 2017. Multiple other charges against Smiley were dismissed as part of a plea deal.