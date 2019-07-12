LIVE: Jordan Fricke, suspect in MPD Officer Matthew Rittner’s homicide, testifies

‘Live bands daily, large beverage tent:’ Block party is family friendly

Posted 9:38 am, July 12, 2019, by

DELAFIELD --  The Delafield Block party is this weekend! Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of the food and fun.

About Delafield Block Party (website)

The Delafield Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to our 2019 Delafield Block Party Food and Music Festival. The Delafield Block party is family friendly, no entrance fee, held under the stars in the beautiful downtown Delafield.
Located in the heart of Downtown Delafield in the Municipal lot, just off Hwy C and Main Street, we invite you to enjoy this two day event featuring two live bands daily, large beverage tent featuring a winery and micro-brewery. Enjoy Portable bars scattered throughout the festival grounds as well. Indulge in delicious food featured by 10 of our local area restaurants featured in our Skylight Dining area from 5-11pm both nights.
We invite you to spend the weekend in Delafield and enjoy the festival along with shopping, biking, hiking and more throughout the day.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.