No entrance fee: The Delafield Block party is this weekend

DELAFIELD -- The Delafield Block party is this weekend! Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of the food and fun.

About Delafield Block Party (website)

The Delafield Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to our 2019 Delafield Block Party Food and Music Festival. The Delafield Block party is family friendly, no entrance fee, held under the stars in the beautiful downtown Delafield.

Located in the heart of Downtown Delafield in the Municipal lot, just off Hwy C and Main Street, we invite you to enjoy this two day event featuring two live bands daily, large beverage tent featuring a winery and micro-brewery. Enjoy Portable bars scattered throughout the festival grounds as well. Indulge in delicious food featured by 10 of our local area restaurants featured in our Skylight Dining area from 5-11pm both nights.

We invite you to spend the weekend in Delafield and enjoy the festival along with shopping, biking, hiking and more throughout the day.