Police: 8-year-old Oklahoma boy accidentally shot his twin in the hand

Posted 10:59 am, July 12, 2019, by

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — An 8-year-old Oklahoma boy who “got a hold” of his parents’ handgun accidentally shot his twin in the hand Friday morning, Midwest City police said.

The victim’s life was not at risk, Assistant Chief Sid Porter said.

The parents were home in Midwest City — about 8 miles southeast of Oklahoma City — and heard the gunshot in another room, Porter said. They called 911.

No charges are expected, Porter said.

Fire rescue teams arrived about 7:40 a.m., said David Richardson, a Midwest City Fire Department spokesman.

The injured child was alert on the way to the hospital, Richardson said.

