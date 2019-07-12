Service scheduled for 5 of 6 victims of Langlade County fire

Posted 11:47 am, July 12, 2019, by
Deadly fire in Pickerel in Langlade County

Fatal fire in Pickerel in Langlade County

CRANDON, Wis. — A joint funeral service for five of six family members killed in a northern Wisconsin fire will be held Saturday.

The victims’ obituaries say the noon service at Praise Chapel Community Church in Crandon will commemorate the lives of 32-year-old Raymond Michiel, his girlfriend, 37-year-old Amanda Bailey-Bocek, their 1-year-old daughter Jazmin Michiel and Bailey-Bocek’s sons, 7-year-old Nathan Bolding and 3-year-old Johnny Bocek.

Bailey-Bocek’s great niece, 10-month-old Zoe Munoz-Soto, also died in the June 25 fire in the Langlade County community of Pickerel. Her funeral was held July 2. Her parents survived the fire.

Investigators have not yet established a cause of the fire.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.