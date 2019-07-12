× Siberian Husky allegedly stolen from Milwaukee home returned safe

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is breathing a sigh of relief after their dog was returned to them safely.

Hash, a 5-month-old Siberian Husky, was allegedly stolen out of the family’s home on Tuesday. The family told FOX6 News two men broke in through their gate and snatched the dog out of the kennel inside.

The dog owner said a woman returned the dog on Friday morning.

The family was offering a $1,500 reward. But at the direction of police, the owner did not give the person the reward money yet.

Police are investigating this incident.