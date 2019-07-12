Spider-Man is swinging across the pond on a new adventure

Posted 10:39 am, July 12, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- From superheroes to a real-life story of super human strength. Paul Hall joins Real Milwaukee with the family-friendly flicks you'll find in theaters.

Follow Paul Hall on Twitter and Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.